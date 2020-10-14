Melancon allowed one run (zero earned) on one hit and no walks while striking out zero over one-third of an inning Tuesday as he earned the save in Game 2 of the NLCS.

Atlanta held a five-run lead heading into the ninth inning, but the Dodgers rallied early in the inning. As a result, Melancon was called on to pick up the save, his second of the postseason. The right-hander has made six appearances during the playoffs in 2020, allowing one run (zero earned) on one hit and no walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings.