Braves' Mark Melancon: Picks up sixth save
Melancon notched the save Sunday against the Mets after allowing one run on three hits over one inning of work.
Melancon entered the contest in the bottom of the ninth inning with a two-run lead, and after surrendering a run on a fielder's choice, he managed to induce a groundout to end the ballgame. The 34-year-old right-hander has nailed down five saves over his last seven appearances, and he sits with a 3.97 ERA with 57 punchouts over 56.2 innings this season.
