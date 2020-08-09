Melancon earned the save in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Phillies, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks. He struck out zero.

Melancon has been dominant over his first five innings this year. He hasn't allowed any runs while posting a 0.80 WHIP across five appearances. As a result, he's been rewarded with three saves and a win. The right-hander likely still carries a relatively short leash due to the Braves' depth among their late relievers, but he hasn't done anything to make the team question putting him in during save situations.