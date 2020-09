Melancon secured the save Saturday against the Nationals after allowing two hits with one strikeout and one walk during a scoreless ninth inning.

The veteran right-hander flirted with disaster as he allowed a pair of singles to begin the frame, but he was able to escape unscathed with a strikeout, a groundout, an intentional walk and a flyout. Melancon is 10-for-11 in save chances and has a 2.04 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB across 17.2 innings this season.