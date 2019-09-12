Braves' Mark Melancon: Records 11th save

Melancon allowed two hits but didn't yield a run during the ninth inning to record his 11th save in a 3-1 victory against the Phillies on Wednesday.

The veteran closer is a perfect 10-for-10 in save chances since receiving his first opportunity with the Braves on Aug. 13. There have been plenty of chances as well with Atlanta winning 11 of the last 13. Melancon is 5-2 with 11 saves, 3.92 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 62 innings with the Giants and Braves this season.