Braves' Mark Melancon: Records 12th save
Melancon didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two in the ninth inning to record the save Thursday against Philadelphia.
Melancon was called upon to protect a one-run lead and had no issue doing so, setting down the Phillies in order on just 12 pitches. He now has 12 saves on the season, 11 of which have come since he was dealt to Atlanta. While it was originally unclear how the final inning duties would be split between he and Shane Greene, Melancon has now locked down 11 of the team's last 13 save chances. He has pitched fairly effectively in his tenure with the team, particularly of late as he has turned in scoreless appearances in 10 of his last 12 outings.
