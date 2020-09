Melancon did not allow a baserunner and struck out all three batters he faced to earn the save Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Melancon was called upon to protect a two-run lead and did so in dominant fashion to grab his eighth save of the season. He needed only 14 pitches to strike out the side and has now put together three consecutive scoreless outings. Melancon has a solid 2.63 ERA with nine strikeouts and four walks across 13.2 innings and has a firm grip on the closer role in Atlanta.