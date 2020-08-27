Melancon allowed one hit with no walks and no strikeouts in a scoreless inning to earn the save in the second game of Atlanta's doubleheader Wednesday against the Yankees.

Melancon came in to close the game in the seventh inning with a one-run lead. He allowed a two-out single to Gary Sanchez, but retired the next batter he faced to record his fifth save of the season. Melancon has earned five of the team's six saves to this point, and he's mostly done well in the role, allowing only two earned runs across 10 innings while striking out five and walking three.