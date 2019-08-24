Braves' Mark Melancon: Records fifth save

Melancon picked up the save by striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday against the Mets.

Melancon entered the contest in the bottom of the 14th inning, and he retired the first three batters he faced without issue. He's now registered a save in four of his last six appearances, and he continues to make a strong case to remain a candidate for save chances moving forward.

