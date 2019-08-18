Braves' Mark Melancon: Records fourth save

Melancon struck out one through a hitless and scoreless inning to record his fourth save in a 5-3 win over the Dodgers on Sunday.

Melancon made quick work of the Dodgers to nail down his fourth save. The save was his second of the series, and he now has saves in three of his last five appearances. The Atlanta closer situation is still a committee, but Shane Greene pitched in the eighth inning of this contest, so it will be interesting to watch how they are used going forward.