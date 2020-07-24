Melancon is still expected to serve as the Braves' primary closer to begin the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

O'Brien reiterated that the Braves always intended for Melancon to start the season as the primary closer, even before Will Smith was placed on the COVID-19 IL earlier this month. "They said that from the day they signed Smith," O'Brien said. Smith was not part of the announced Opening Day roster and the Braves don't know when they will get the lefty back, so Melancon could take on an even larger share of the ninth-inning duties early on.