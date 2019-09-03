Braves' Mark Melancon: Strikes out side in save

Melancon struck out the side in the ninth to nail down a 6-3 victory and earn his ninth save against the Blue Jays.

The 34-year-old's ERA isn't where owners would like to see it from a closer, but since joining the Braves, he's converted eight straight save opportunities. His strikeout stuff has returned too, as he has 18 punchouts in his last 11.2 frames. Melancon is 5-2 with nine saves, no blown opportunities, 3.81 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 59 innings with the Giants and Braves this season.