Braves' Mark Melancon: Strong spring showing
Melancon has posted a 0.00 ERA and 6:0 K:BB through five innings this spring.
The 34-year-old was a perfect 11-for-11 in save chances to close out last season for Atlanta, and Melancon appears ready to handle ninth-inning duties again when Opening Day finally rolls around. He'll likely split high-leverage work with Will Smith, but Melancon is still expected to receive at least the majority of the team's save opportunities.
