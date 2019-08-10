Braves' Mark Melancon: Taking over closer's role
Melancon will serve as Atlanta's closer moving forward, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Shane Greene has struggled since joining the Braves, surrendering five runs over 3.1 innings of work, so skipper Brian Snitker will roll with Melancon out of the closer's role moving forward. The right-hander tossed a scoreless frame Friday night in an 8-4 win over Miami, and he'll be the top option in save situations until further notice. Greene figures to shift to a setup role for the time being.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...