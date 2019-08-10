Braves' Mark Melancon: Taking over closer's role

Melancon will serve as Atlanta's closer moving forward, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Shane Greene has struggled since joining the Braves, surrendering five runs over 3.1 innings of work, so skipper Brian Snitker will roll with Melancon out of the closer's role moving forward. The right-hander tossed a scoreless frame Friday night in an 8-4 win over Miami, and he'll be the top option in save situations until further notice. Greene figures to shift to a setup role for the time being.

More News
Our Latest Stories