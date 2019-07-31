Braves' Mark Melancon: Traded to Atlanta
Melancon was traded from the Giants to the Braves on Wednesday in exchange for Tristan Beck and Dan Winkler, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Melancon is one of three relievers -- including Shane Green and Chris Martin (back) -- acquired by the Braves in the past two days as the team looks to shore up its bullpen for the stretch run. The veteran right-hander compiled a 3.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 44:16 K:BB in 46.1 innings with the Giants. He figures to settle into a setup role with the Braves, with Greene likely to see the majority of save chances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Aguilar moved
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal