Braves' Mark Melancon: Traded to Atlanta

Melancon was traded from the Giants to the Braves on Wednesday in exchange for Tristan Beck and Dan Winkler, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Melancon is one of three relievers -- including Shane Green and Chris Martin (back) -- acquired by the Braves in the past two days as the team looks to shore up its bullpen for the stretch run. The veteran right-hander compiled a 3.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 44:16 K:BB in 46.1 innings with the Giants. He figures to settle into a setup role with the Braves, with Greene likely to see the majority of save chances.

