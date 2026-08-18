Braves' Martin Perez: Ambushed early in seventh loss

Perez (8-7) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings against the Twins. He struck out three.

Perez ran into trouble early, surrendering four runs in the first frame. The southpaw was able to churn out four scoreless innings afterward, though the damage was done to saddle him with the loss. Monday snapped a three-start streak in which the 35-year-old logged 16 scoreless innings, with his season marks now sitting at a 3.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 83:45 K:BB across 111.1 innings (24 outings). Perez is tentatively scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Brewers.