Braves' Martin Perez: Back with Atlanta to start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta selected Perez's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
Perez re-signed with Atlanta earlier this week after electing free agency and is slated to start Friday's game on the road in Philadelphia. The veteran left-hander holds a 3.14 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB across 14.1 innings during his time in the majors this season. Perez should make at least a couple additional starts for Atlanta but will likely lose his rotation spot once Spencer Strider (oblique) is ready to return around the beginning of May.
More News
-
Braves' Martin Perez: Tapped for Friday start•
-
Braves' Martin Perez: Re-signs with Atlanta on MiLB deal•
-
Martin Perez: Elects free agency•
-
Braves' Martin Perez: Designated for assignment•
-
Braves' Martin Perez: Suffers tough-luck loss Saturday•
-
Braves' Martin Perez: Tagged for four runs Sunday•