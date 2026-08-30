Perez didn't factor into the decision against Colorado on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Perez kept the Rockies quiet Saturday, giving up a lone extra-base hit on the evening in a strong outing. August has arguably been the veteran southpaw's best month of the season, as he's turned in a 1.76 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 22:13 K:BB over his last 30.2 innings while conceding one earned run or zero in all but one of those six outings. Perez will bring a season 3.05 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 91:50 K:BB in 121 innings into his next scheduled outing in Philadelphia.