Braves' Martin Perez: Goes to Atlanta on minors deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta signed Perez (shoulder) to a minor-league contract Friday, Aram Leighton of JustBaseball.com reports.
Elbow and shoulder woes limited Perez to just 56 innings in 2025 with the White Sox, but he pitched well when on the bump, collecting a 3.54 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB. It's unclear whether the shoulder strain that ended his season will affect his readiness for the start of spring training. There isn't room for Perez in Atlanta's rotation as things currently stand, but the club has multiple starters coming back from injury.
More News
-
Martin Perez: Declines mutual option•
-
White Sox's Martin Perez: Season ends with shoulder strain•
-
White Sox's Martin Perez: Exits start with shoulder injury•
-
White Sox's Martin Perez: No help in Friday's loss•
-
White Sox's Martin Perez: Mauled by Tigers•
-
White Sox's Martin Perez: Quality start in no-decision•