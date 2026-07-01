Braves' Martin Perez: Punished by long ball in loss

Perez (6-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings.

Perez was undone by two swings in the fourth inning. Nelson Velazquez led off the frame with a solo homer before Nathan Church added a three-run blast. The four earned runs matched Perez's season high, and it was an uncharacteristic showing after he had surrendered just three home runs over his previous 36 innings. Following a four-start winning streak, Perez has now dropped each of his last two outings. He'll carry a 3.27 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 61:30 K:BB across 77 innings into his next scheduled start at home against the Mets.