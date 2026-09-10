Perez took a no-decision Thursday against Tampa Bay, allowing four hits and two walks in seven scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Perez outdueled Nick Martinez on Thursday, scattering four singles across seven sterling frames. The southpaw showed signs of rust his last time out while pitching on extra rest, coughing up four runs over 3.2 innings in Philadelphia on Saturday, so it was encouraging to see him rebound in response to a normal routine. He'll carry a 3.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 98:56 K:BB through 131.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance in Chicago against the Cubs.