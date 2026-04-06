Perez did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one over five innings.

After opening the year with 4.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, Perez failed to find much consistency in his first start of the season. The 35-year-old ran into trouble right away, allowing a leadoff double to Ketel Marte, who later scored on a sacrifice fly. Perez continued to pitch from behind throughout the outing. The biggest damage came in the fourth inning, when Ildemaro Vargas lined a two-run triple down the right field line, handing Arizona the lead. Despite throwing 75 pitches (47 strikes), Perez generated little swing-and-miss (four whiffs) and finished with just one strikeout on the day.