Braves' Matt Adams: Available off bench
Adams (head) will be available off the bench Thursday, MLB.com's Mark Bowman reports.
Adams is out of the lineup for the second straight game after exiting Tuesday due to dizziness, but he will be ready off the bench for the series finale. Since the All-Star break, Adams is hitting .229/.269/.396 with two home runs and seven RBI.
