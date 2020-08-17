The Braves reinstated Adams (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Reliever Chad Sobotka was optioned to the Braves' alternate training site to clear room on the active roster for Adams, who was sidelined for just over the minimum amount of time with a left hamstring strain. Before going down with the injury, Adams had settled in as the Braves' primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching. Adams should immediately reclaim those duties, while Marcell Ozuna settles back into a regular role in an Atlanta outfield that's missing superstar Ronald Acuna (wrist).