Adams is out of the lineup Monday against the Rockies, MLB.com reports.

For the second straight contest, Adams will take a seat against a right-handed starter, and with the Braves relaying that no injury is at play, it seems his benching may be performance-based. Adams is already miscast as a left fielder, so the fact that he's gone 4-for-28 at the plate over his last nine games only offers further incentive for manager Brian Snitker to keep him on the bench. Danny Santana will pick up a second straight start in left field in Adams' stead.

