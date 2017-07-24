Braves' Matt Adams: Clobbers game-tying homer in Sunday's loss
Adams went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.
Although "Big City" struck out a pair of times, he made his one hit count, as he hit a game-tying blast off of Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning. Adams likely will sit out most games when a lefty starter takes the hill for the opposition, but he's mauled right-handed pitchers this season to the tune of a .952 OPS, making him a solid corner infield option even with Freddie Freeman back in the fray.
