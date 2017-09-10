Play

Adams exited Sunday's game against the Marlins early with right hamstring tightness.

Adams appeared to injure his hamstring while legging out a double in the fifth inning. He was removed from the game following the two-bagger and was diagnosed with right hamstring tightness shortly thereafter. He'll be a day-to-day case moving forward.

