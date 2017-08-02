Adams exited Tuesday's game against the Dodgers early due to dizziness.

Adams was 0-for-2 at the plate before exiting the game prior to the sixth inning with dizziness. It doesn't sound like this ailment will sideline him for long, though we'll have to wait and see if there is more to it.

