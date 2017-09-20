Play

Adams (hamstring) is not in the starting nine against the Nationals on Wednesday.

Adams remains out of the lineup with a nagging hamstring injury that has limited him to two at-bats since Sept. 10. Although he's been able to come in off the bench a few times since then, it appears that Adams is still a little time away from being back near 100 percent.

