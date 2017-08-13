Play

Adams is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Adams has occupied the starting left field role over the past six games with Matt Kemp on the disabled list with a hamstring strain. He'll receive a day of rest with Danny Santana taking over in left as the Braves take on Michael Wacha and the Cardinals.

More News
