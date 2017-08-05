Adams (head) is batting sixth and starting in left field Saturday against the Marlins.

He dealt with dizziness earlier this week, but is ready to resume his regular role in left field while Matt Kemp (hamstring) is on the DL. Adams is hitting .277/.322/.559 with 15 home runs in 239 plate appearances since getting traded to the Braves.

