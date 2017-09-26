Braves' Matt Adams: Limited to pinch-hit duty
Adams is still dealing with a sore hamstring and is being limited to pinch-hitting duty for now, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Adams started Saturday for the first time in nearly two weeks, but his sore hamstring must not have approved, as he has come off the bench since. Adams was able to pinch hit in both ends of Monday's doubleheader, so he should be able to get in a few more at-bats before the season ends. He may not start again until 2018, however.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...