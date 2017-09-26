Adams is still dealing with a sore hamstring and is being limited to pinch-hitting duty for now, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Adams started Saturday for the first time in nearly two weeks, but his sore hamstring must not have approved, as he has come off the bench since. Adams was able to pinch hit in both ends of Monday's doubleheader, so he should be able to get in a few more at-bats before the season ends. He may not start again until 2018, however.