The Braves hope Adams (hamstring) will return Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Adams left Sunday's contest with tightness in his right hamstring, but the club has expressed confidence that it won't keep him out longer than Tuesday, after their Monday off-day. Though his playing time has wavered, Adams helped power the Braves when Freddie Freeman was on the disabled list, and he's put together an altogether solid year (.272/.315/.529, 20 homers and 63 RBI in 349 plate appearances).