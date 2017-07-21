Adams is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.

With lefty Alex Wood taking the mound for Los Angeles, Adams will retreat to the bench for contest number two of the four-game set. Freddie Freeman slides over to first in his place while Sean Rodriguez draws the start at third.

