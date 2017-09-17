Braves' Matt Adams: Not in starting lineup Sunday
Adams (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Adams was able to pinch hit again Saturday, so it appears that he is feeling well enough to hit but is perhaps still not mobile enough to play the field just yet. The Braves are off Monday, so Adams will be given an extra day of rest before hopefully feeling up to speed prior to Tuesday's tilt against the Nationals. With Matt Kemp (hamstring) still out of the lineup, Jace Peterson draws the start in left field.
