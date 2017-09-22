Play

Adams (hamstring) is not in the lineup against the Phillies on Friday.

Adams remains limited with a hamstring issue that has sidelined him for almost two weeks now. The 29-year-old has only been able to record two plate appearances, both coming as a pinch hitter, since suffering the setback Sept. 10.

