Braves' Matt Adams: Out again Friday
Adams (head) is not in Friday's lineup against the Marlins.
Adams stays on the bench for the third straight game after exiting Tuesday's contest due to dizziness. He was able to come in as a pinch hitter Thursday, going 0-for-1 during the game, but remains out of the lineup as a precaution. Adams is likely available off the bench once again, and should be considered day-to-day.
