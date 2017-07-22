Braves' Matt Adams: Out again versus lefty
Adams is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
The Braves have faced four southpaws this week, and Adams has been on the bench for all four games. Adams is crushing right-handed pitching to the tune of a .318/.368/.589 line, but it looks like he will remain heavily shielded from lefties, especially with Sean Rodriguez back on the active roster.
