Adams is out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the D-Backs.

With lefty Patrick Corbin toeing the rubber for Arizona, Adams will head to the bench for the first time in three games. The veteran slugger has seen a slight drop in his numbers since hitting 10 home runs and posting a 1.034 OPS last month, but will continue to take over at first base against right-handed starters. Freddie Freeman moves across the diamond to assume that role Wednesday.

