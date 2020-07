Adams will bat fifth as the designated hitter in Friday's season opener against the Mets, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

The veteran slugger opted out of his deal with the Mets less than a week ago, and he'll be starting on Opening Day against his former team. Adams spent 2019 with the Nationals and had a .226/.276/.465 slash line with 20 home runs in 111 games, and he's unlikely to fill an everyday role with the Braves.