Adams (head) is not in Thursday's lineup for the series finale against the Dodgers, JP Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game due to dizziness and spent Wednesday on the bench as well. In addition, the 28-year-old could wind up missing the series opener against the Marlins on Friday if the issue continues to persist. Freddie Freeman gets the start at first while Sean Rodriguez draws the assignment in left.