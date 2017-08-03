Braves' Matt Adams: Remains out of lineup Thursday
Adams (head) is not in Thursday's lineup for the series finale against the Dodgers, JP Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.
Adams was removed from Tuesday's game due to dizziness and spent Wednesday on the bench as well. In addition, the 28-year-old could wind up missing the series opener against the Marlins on Friday if the issue continues to persist. Freddie Freeman gets the start at first while Sean Rodriguez draws the assignment in left.
More News
-
Braves' Matt Adams: Held out Wednesday•
-
Braves' Matt Adams: Exits with dizziness Tuesday•
-
Braves' Matt Adams: Set to receive more time in left field•
-
Braves' Matt Adams: Out against southpaw Wednesday•
-
Braves' Matt Adams: Clobbers game-tying homer in Sunday's loss•
-
Braves' Matt Adams: Out again versus lefty•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...