Braves' Matt Adams: Remains out Thursday
Adams (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.
Adams' hamstring injury continues to linger, so he'll stick on the bench for another game as Lane Adams draws the start in left field. He's been able to make a couple of pinch hit appearances since injuring his hamstring Sept. 10, but it's still unclear when he'll be able to rejoin the starting nine.
More News
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...