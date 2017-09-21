Play

Adams (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Adams' hamstring injury continues to linger, so he'll stick on the bench for another game as Lane Adams draws the start in left field. He's been able to make a couple of pinch hit appearances since injuring his hamstring Sept. 10, but it's still unclear when he'll be able to rejoin the starting nine.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast