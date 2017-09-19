Braves' Matt Adams: Remains out Tuesday
Adams (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.
Adams was able to pinch hit over the weekend, but he's apparently still not feeling healthy enough to return to the outfield. With him and Matt Kemp (hamstring) both out, Lane Adams will draw the start in left field.
