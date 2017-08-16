Braves' Matt Adams: Remains out Wednesday
Adams is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Rockies, MLB.com's Thomas Harding reports.
Adams retreats to the bench for the fourth straight game, as Danny Santana earns the assignment in left. Since July 21, Adams is hitting just .176 with two extra-base hits and 13 strikeouts in the past 17 games, and could very well sit again for the series finale Thursday.
