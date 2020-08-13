Braves manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Adams (hamstring) to be ready to return from the 10-day injured list next week, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Adams is eligible to come off the IL this weekend, but the 31-year-old hasn't demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from the strained left hamstring at this point to gear up for a return. Until Adams is able to run the bases without any discomfort, the Braves likely won't be able to pinpoint a target date for his return to the active roster.