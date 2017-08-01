Adams will start in left field and bat fourth Tuesday against the Dodgers.

It's Adams' sixth start in left field this season, but his first since joining the Braves, as manager Brian Snitker has been using him exclusively at first base since he was acquired from the Cardinals. After being reinstated from the disabled list July 4, Freddie Freeman moved across the infield to make regular starts at third base, but it looks like the promotion of prospect Ozzie Albies to the big-league roster will result in Freeman seeing most of his starts at his natural first base position going forward, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. That will prompt Snitker to deploy Adams in the corner outfield on a more frequent basis, which should allow the 28-year-old on track to retain eligibility at the position in most fantasy leagues entering 2018.