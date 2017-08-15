Play

Adams will remain out of the starting lineup Tuesday in Colorado, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

With no injury being announced, it appears the Braves aren't willing to wait for Matt Adams to break out of the 4-for-28 slump he's been in, sitting him for the third straight game. This time he'll take a seat to Danny Santana, who will bat sixth in his place

