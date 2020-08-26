site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Matt Adams: Sitting against Cole
Adams is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
He typically gets the start against righties but will head to the bench against Gerrit Cole in this one. Adam Duvall will start in left field while Marcell Ozuna starts at designated hitter.
