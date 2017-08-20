Braves' Matt Adams: Slams 18th bomb Saturday
Adams hit a pinch-hit three-run homer Saturday against the Reds.
Adams hit his 18th home run in the ninth inning, but the game was already out of hand as the Braves fell to the Reds. After not leaving the yard since July 23, he's now homered in back-to-back contests and boasts a .527 slugging percentage overall..
