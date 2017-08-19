Play

Adams went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Reds.

It's his 17th homer of the year but first since July 23, as a deep slump and lack of playing time sabotaged Adams' fantasy value. With Matt Kemp (hamstring) likely to come off the DL on Saturday, though, Adams' route to a regular spot in the starting lineup won't get any clearer.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast