Braves' Matt Adams: Slugs 17th homer Friday
Adams went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Reds.
It's his 17th homer of the year but first since July 23, as a deep slump and lack of playing time sabotaged Adams' fantasy value. With Matt Kemp (hamstring) likely to come off the DL on Saturday, though, Adams' route to a regular spot in the starting lineup won't get any clearer.
